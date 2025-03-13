Driver killed in suspected road rage shooting in Fort Worth

A person is in custody and a man is dead after a fatal road rage shooting in Fort Worth Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to a shooting on the 3600 block of NE 28th Street at about 8:40 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased at about 9:25 a.m. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as 45-year-old Jason Michael White.

A witness told police that they and White had been traveling together when they were involved in a road rage incident with another driver along 28th Street. The witness said White was about to turn into a business parking lot when the other driver pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle.

The other driver drove away after the shooting, though police said the vehicle was spotted a short time later and a person of interest was taken into custody. That person has not yet been publicly identified but has been arrested, according to Fort Worth police. Charges have not yet been announced, and it's unclear if the suspect has obtained an attorney to speak on their behalf.

Police have not released any other details, including what took place in the moments before the shooting.

Fort Worth police said homicide detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.

