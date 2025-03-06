Woman dies after house fire in far northwest Fort Worth

A woman died Thursday after a house fire in far northwest Fort Worth that injured two other people.

Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department said they were called to a fire at about 12:15 p.m. at a home on the 6100 block of Tilapia Drive. When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing smoke in the area, but no obvious fire at the address.

Trojacek said firefighters had received conflicting reports of people trapped inside the home and all having evacuated. When firefighters knocked on the door and entered the house, heavy smoke pushed out the front door.

After firefighters went into the home, they found a woman on the back porch being given CPR by family members. Firefighters took over giving first aid while other firefighters searched the house for anyone who may be trapped.

Trojacek said the woman did not survive. Her name and cause of death will be confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Two other people were hurt in the fire but were treated and released at the scene by paramedics.

Preliminary information suggests the fire may have started in the kitchen, but arson investigators with the Fort Worth Fire Department are working to confirm what started the fire.