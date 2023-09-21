Fort Worth Fashion Week returns for its biggest season yet

Fort Worth Fashion Week is back, kicking off what organizers call their biggest season yet.

The week of events showcases the latest in fashion in Cowtown.

Fort Worth Fashion Week includes fashion events and pop-ups across the city, such as art galleries and boutiques, event venues, and retail stores throughout the city of Fort Worth, each day.

The unique week of events was all started by a Fort Worth designer who wanted to showcase Fort Worth fashion, on a whole other level.

“I wanted to create a platform for upcoming designers. Students who had just graduated from fashion designing that need a voice, and that needs just a little push in the industry,” said Fort Worth Fashion Week creator, Phillip Maximilian during its inaugural year in 2022. “Not like a shortcut, but more of a head start. So that’s how Fort Worth Fashion Week was created.”

Fort Worth Fashion Week 2023 kicks off Monday and goes through Saturday, Sept. 23.