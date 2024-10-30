Fort Worth

Fort Worth family says they shot man who tried to break into their home

By Vince Sims

A man was hospitalized after being shot by a family who accused him of breaking into their Fort Worth home.

Fort Worth police said they were called to a house on Berke Road just after midnight Wednesday morning after reports of an attempted break-in.

“That's what woke me up, and I heard some banging like someone was banging,” the wife said, still shaken up over the ordeal, not wanting to be identified.

The woman showed NBC 5's Vince Sims the damage done around their house.

“He already had taken some off the wood fence down so in that hole that he had took down already that's where we saw him,” she said.

But that alleged prowler didn't stop there. He also allegedly threw rocks at windows and more.

“With one of those wood planks the fence he broke our daughter's room window yeah,” she said.

The resident added they yelled for the man to leave, and when he didn't, that's when she said her husband shot him.

“Instead of going out like leaving, he tried to come in through our kitchen door, so that's when we had to protect ourselves,” she said.

Police found the man nearby with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The family doesn't know why the man was at their house. The wife is just glad they are all okay.

“We've never experienced something like this, so it feels bad that we had to do this to protect ourselves,” she said. “But we feel good in a way also because if we, my husband, didn't do that, something else would have happened.”

