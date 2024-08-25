Fort Worth family mourns father and son fatally shot

A Fort Worth family is mourning the loss of a father and his only child.

Fermin Ramirez, 41, and his son, Jacob, 22, were fatally shot last Saturday.

“They always carried a smile. Regardless what kind of day they had," said Christine Ramirez, Fermin's sister-in-law.

Christine said she knew Fermin for 30 years, watching him "grow into a wonderful man," and watching his son grow, too.

“He had a big heart. If he had a last dollar, he would give it to you. No matter what," Christine said.

Fort Worth Police said they were called to the 2400 block of Ross Avenue around 1:51 a.m. and found two shooting victims who died from their injuries.

Investigators said an argument broke out between several people, and one suspect fired several rounds, hitting both victims. The suspect then drove off, according to police.

Police have not yet announced any arrests.

“I miss his laugh. I miss the way he used to talk," said Christopher Abila, one of Fermin's best friends.

Abila was one of hundreds who came out to support the family with a balloon release and a fundraiser for funeral costs.

“As much as they hurt, I hurt. I cried; they cried. And we’re still trying to pick the pieces up," said Abila, who said he's known Fermin and his family since the two were in kindergarten.

Saturday's event was hosted by No More Violence Organization, which helps families in Dallas-Fort Worth who have been impacted by gun violence, suicide, bullying, human trafficking, and other trauma.

“We don’t want them doing a thing. We just want them to focus on their loved ones, so we can take care of that for them," said Patricia Allen, the group's founder.

She said they not only organized Saturday's event but are also arranging the victims' funerals and offering other long-term support for the family.

Allen said this is the 98th family in DFW they've helped in their 12 years of existence-- and it happens to be the family of one of her volunteers.

"I feel that pain that she’s going through, and it’s a pain that you don’t want anybody to experience," she said. "She’s on the other side now. Now it’s her family."

Allen said they pay for everything for victims' families and are always open to monetary donations, supply donations, and volunteers.

The group held a balloon release for Saturday to honor Fermin and Jacob, his only child.

“He was there to watch his son be born and watch him pass away…That right there breaks my heart," Abila said.

The family says they are grateful for everyone who showed up.

“We thank the community for coming out and doing what they do, helping the family," said family members Amy and Frank Fierro.