Fort Worth families displaced after six-alarm fire still waiting to return home

All day Tuesday, people stopped and stared at the Cooper apartment complex in Fort Worth.

The top floors are no longer smoldering, but it’s the damage you can’t see that residents fear the most.

“They told us that the damage is definitely going to be worse in Building 1, so just kind of hoping that there’s some stuff still intact,” said resident Gage McGraw.

The historic six-alarm fire started around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The stubborn flames threatened lives and displaced more than 800 people.

“When you show up on scene and see a building of this size and you’re already getting calls of people trapped – that takes it to the next level,” said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Nurse Jocelyn Sanchez was at work when the fire broke out. She feared the worst.

“I have a cat and I was just freaking out because I live here by myself,” Sanchez said.

Late Monday night, a firefighter placed her beloved CoCo in her arms.

“I’m just glad everybody is okay,” Sanchez said.

Taylynn Buchanan already knows most of what their young family owns is gone. Their apartment, on one of the top floors, has visible damage from the street.

She’s had a difficult time explaining what happened to her 3-year-old son.

“He woke up in the middle of the night, screaming and crying, having nightmares about the fire. I think he’s starting to realize he doesn’t have any of his toys,” Buchanan said.

Engineers spent Tuesday walking the complex to determine what areas may be safe for residents to return.

As of Tuesday evening, the Fort Worth Fire Department said people were still not allowed back inside.

“There’s a lot of people hurting today, and we want them to know we’re working as diligently as possible,” said Trojacek.

The Red Cross is assisting residents at the Charles H. Haws Athletic Center at 600 Congress St. It will remain open Tuesday night for displaced residents. Dinner will be provided, and pets are welcome.

During the day, it will function as a service center. Displaced residents can visit or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.