Fort Worth facility for sex trafficking survivors approved, but two-year fight could stretch on

A two-year battle between a Fort Worth church and its neighbors may stretch on, despite a city council vote on Tuesday night.

City council members voted to approve plans for The Justice Residences, a facility for human trafficking survivors located on the property of Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth's Oakhurst neighborhood.

"A place that they're going to be able to learn how to be moms, a place that they can get their GED, and just receive all the different healing, restoration that they need to be released back into society to be amazing and powerful, empowered women," explained Heather Schott, founder of The Justice Reform and lead pastor of Mercy Culture Church Fort Worth.

The vote came after more than two hours of public comment and discussion on the dais, a moment that Schott says was surreal for her.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"That moment was a flood of emotions because it wasn't a victory for me, it's a victory for hundreds of women that are going to be rescued and restored," she said. "I just pictured that first woman walking over the threshold of the Justice Residence."

She said they plan to break ground on the new facility within the next couple of months and hope to have it ready in a year to a year and a half.

But there are dozens of disappointed neighbors, including the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association, which said it isn't giving up its fight, just yet, and is exploring its options.

"The Oakhurst neighborhood is disheartened and disappointed by the City Council’s decision to not stand with and defend a 100-year-old neighborhood deeply rooted in Fort Worth’s history. We are grateful for the support of District 11 Councilwoman Jeanette Martinez and other Councilmembers who voted in support of her motion to deny the proposed site plan amendment. At this time, Oakhurst is exploring all available options up to and including legal action." - Oakhurst Neighborhood Association

"The concept of what they want to do is very good. It needs to be done. We never disputed that, ever," said Libby Willis, former association president and neighborhood resident for decades.

Willis said they've got traffic, parking, and, most importantly, safety concerns.

"This is right next to an interstate freeway, 115,000 people go by it every day. It will be quite obvious to the former traffickers where these people are," Willis said about women who will be housed at the facility.

They're also worried former traffickers may try to coax women to leave the building and meet up with them in the neighborhood, putting their families at risk.

Willis and Schott both recognize the need to come together.

"We hope that there will be a change in attitude for the better because we do live together and we do need to work together," Willis said.

"It's in our hearts to work with our neighbors. We want to, we want to work in unity with our neighbors," Schott said.

But each side is also prepared to defend their passion.

"Our number one goal is to fight for those that cannot fight for themselves," Schott said of human trafficking survivors. "They're what my heartbeat is for and I'll do whatever it takes to fight for their freedom."

"You never give up. You never quit for something you believe in," Willis said.