Fort Worth Expands Litter Program, Homelessness Hiring Initiative

To end the cycle of homelessness and to assist in citywide clean-up, the City of Fort Worth has expanded a litter abatement program.

The program, in partnership with the Presbyterian Night Shelter, was first launched in 2016. People who were experiencing homelessness or had barriers to employment were hired to clean with litter abatement.

At the time, the program hired two workers. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth city council approved a plan that would expand the program to 52 workers.

“It’s full-time employment. Full-time job, full-time benefits,” explained Presbyterian Night Shelter CEO Toby Owen. “We definitely have people that will be staying at our shelter that need employment. We will be hiring them for these jobs.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Owen said on average, the shelter serves more than 600 people each night. Presbyterian Night Shelter also offers services including housing and employment, including Upspire.

Frank Crist, who works through Upspire, was hired as part of the litter abatement program in 2016 after spending two years at the shelter.

“It was a good feeling because I had been trying to find a job and couldn’t because of my history and stuff,” Crist said. “I came out of prison, went to a halfway house, and ended up at the shelter.”

He has continued his employment with the program and has since been able to move into a home of his own. Crist said he has saved enough money to purchase a car.

Cody Whittenburg, assistant code compliance director for Fort Worth, said he expects to have all 52 employees split into 10 teams by November.

Whittenburg added that extra help is needed.

“As the 13th largest city in the nation with nearly a million people, we have a lot of traffic. We have a lot of individuals coming through on our highways,” he said.

So far, about 22 people have been hired as part of the recent expansion.

“We really focus on their willingness to go to work,” Owen said. “Are they wanting to start over or start new to put their lives back together?”

For more information, click here.