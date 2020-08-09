Fort Worth Expands COVID-19 Testing

The city of Fort Worth is expanding COVID-19 testing through multiple locations from Tuesday to Friday.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Fort Worth ISD Scarborough - Handley Field Parking Lot, 6201 Craig St., Fort Worth, TX 76112

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Tarrant County College - Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Thursday, Aug. 13

Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth, TX 76119

Friday, Aug. 14

Christ Church Fort Worth Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76123

Tests will be available from 8 a.m.to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Tests at all sites are available by online appointment here.

Residents who do not have access to a computer can call 817-248-6299 to schedule an appointment.

The city’s emergency response volunteers will continue to staff two COVID-19 testing sites, which are currently open:

J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 N.W. 21st St. 8 a.m. - noon

Dickies Arena’s Chevrolet Parking Garage, 3464 Trail Drive. 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Through a press release, the city also said additional sites will be added as suitable locations are identified in the coming weeks.