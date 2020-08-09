Fort Worth Expands COVID-19 Testing

The city of Fort Worth is expanding COVID-19 testing through multiple locations from Tuesday to Friday.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- Fort Worth ISD Scarborough - Handley Field Parking Lot, 6201 Craig St., Fort Worth, TX 76112
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Tarrant County College - Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth, TX 76119
Friday, Aug. 14
- Christ Church Fort Worth Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76123
Tests will be available from 8 a.m.to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Tests at all sites are available by online appointment here.
Residents who do not have access to a computer can call 817-248-6299 to schedule an appointment.
The city’s emergency response volunteers will continue to staff two COVID-19 testing sites, which are currently open:
- J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 N.W. 21st St. 8 a.m. - noon
- Dickies Arena’s Chevrolet Parking Garage, 3464 Trail Drive. 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Through a press release, the city also said additional sites will be added as suitable locations are identified in the coming weeks.