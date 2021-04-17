Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition Opens Registration for Summer Swim Safe Programs

Online registration for Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition's 2021 swim safe programs is open.

The nonprofit's goal is to prevent fatal and non-fatal accidents in and beyond the city of Fort Worth.

The swim safe programs will take place all summer on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the dates and times listed below.

May 18-27 at 6:45 p.m.

May 18-27 at 7:30 p.m.

June 8-17 at 7:30 p.m.

July 6-15 at 6:45 p.m.

July 6-15 at 7:30 p.m.

July 27-28, Aug. 3-5 at 6:45 p.m.

July 27-28, Aug. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.