Fort Worth

Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition Opens Registration for Summer Swim Safe Programs

Texas is currently #1 in pool drownings

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

Online registration for Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition's 2021 swim safe programs is open.

The nonprofit's goal is to prevent fatal and non-fatal accidents in and beyond the city of Fort Worth.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The swim safe programs will take place all summer on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the dates and times listed below.

  • May 18-27 at 6:45 p.m.
  • May 18-27 at 7:30 p.m.
  • June 8-17 at 7:30 p.m.
  • July 6-15 at 6:45 p.m.
  • July 6-15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • July 27-28, Aug. 3-5 at 6:45 p.m.
  • July 27-28, Aug. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthdrowningDrowning Prevention CoalitionFort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us