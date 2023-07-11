Fort Worth driver shot, apparent victim of road rage on I-35W

A person is hospitalized after being shot in an apparent act of road rage along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth Tuesday.

Police said a driver of a pickup was headed southbound on I-35 near Ripy Street when someone pulled up alongside them and began shooting.

The driver of the truck crashed while the other driver drove away.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the pickup truck spun around, apparently having collided with a big rig. The pick-up truck's front windshield was riddled with bullet holes.

Police said the injured driver was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

A description of the shooter's vehicle has not been provided. Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting or announced any arrests.

Fort Worth Police said the Gang Unit is investigating.