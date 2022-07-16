Fort Worth Detective Arrested, Facing Burglary Charge

A Fort Worth Police Department detective has been arrested and stripped of his powers after the department says following a reported burglary he forced his way into a residence with a gun while off-duty.

FWPD Detective Bryan Lafaurie was off-duty on July 8 when he entered a Fort Worth residence with a gun to confront two teenagers who he suspected of stealing his property earlier in the day, FWPD said.

Fort Worth Police responded to the burglary call that day and immediately began an investigation. Lafaurie was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, FWPD obtained an arrest warrant for burglary and Lafaurie ultimately surrendered at the Tarrant County Jail.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct," the department said. "A thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."

Lafaurie's counsel, Robert Huseman with Varghese Summersett, issued a statement Thursday asking the public not to rush to judgment.

"Officer Lafaurie is a devoted father and a dedicated police corporal who has served his community for years. We look forward to the opportunity to present his side at the appropriate time," said Huseman in a statement.

Lafaurie has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for eight years and was assigned to the Digital Forensics Unit at the time of his arrest, the department said.

In December 2019, Lafaurie was the subject of an NBC 5 report after he underwent surgery for a 'massive' tumor his doctor discovered was pushing his brain stem out of alignment.