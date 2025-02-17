Dave Lewis will begin his new role as the director of Fort Worth's Park and Recreation Department on Feb. 17, ending a nationwide search.

Lewis will replace Richard Zavala, the department's director since 1992, who is retiring in April.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lewis started working for the city in 2019 as the assistant director of golf and athletics. He was later promoted to the Park and Recreation Department's interim director and deputy director.

Before Fort Worth, Lewis was deputy director for the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma, Washington.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He obtained a bachelor of science degree in communications from Eastern Washington University and is a member of various state and national park and recreation-related associations.

Fort Worth believes Lewis's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and excellence will set a nationally recognized standard for the department, according to Assistant City Manager Jesica McEachern.

“Throughout this process, we searched for someone who could bring a bold vision to further enhance our parks, community centers, aquatic facilities, and natural spaces. We found it in Dave’s passion for our community, leadership, and dedication,” McEachern said.

Lewis said he's ready to usher in a new era for the department, including implementing a new vision for the park system.

“Several opportunities are coming together at once, including the completion of Greenprint Fort Worth, which is the department’s new master plan, new aspirational strategies, and the Mayor’s Good Natured Initiative that will help provide a roadmap to becoming the best park system in the country," he said

The city's Park and Recreation Department, which is accredited through the National Recreation and Park Association, maintains 305 parks and oversees recreational and educational spaces throughout Fort Worth.