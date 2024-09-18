Massive Fort Worth data center surpasses major hurdle, with caveats

Developers for a data center in southwest Fort Worth cleared their first major hurdle on Tuesday night, landing approval of a zoning amendment.

The move came after months of debate with surrounding neighbors of the center, which is planned for 10375 Old Granbury Road, off the intersection of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard.

Homes in Panther Heights Phases I, II, and III would be near the data center, which "could process data for AI services, cell phone connectivity... cloud storage and streaming services," according to Travis Clegg of Westwood Professional Services, a spokesperson for the project at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Russel Whisenhunt is among those who have opposed the development, citing concerns of tens of thousands of gallons of water usage, and massive energy usage.

“We’re on water restrictions here in Fort Worth. I get nastygrams from the city all the time if I water 10 minutes too late," he said.

He and others are also concerned about traffic and noise levels -- and heat generation.

“We’re used to the Chisholm Trail, but when you start adding generators, cooling towers, and down lighting, it’s not right to be adjacent to a neighborhood," he said.

Whisenhunt also mentioned they don't fully know the health impacts of data centers and the electromagnetic fields that they generate.

He and many other neighbors are disappointed that city council members voted to approve the project's zoning amendment on Tuesday night.

“I kind of feel like they were tempted by the almighty tax dollar," Whisenhunt said.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, city staff said that based on the estimated economic activity of the project, $750 million, the city would get an annual tax revenue of about $5 million per year, with $9 million also going to Crowley ISD.

The data center could become one of the top tax-producing properties in the entire city.

In light of those benefits and the developer's concession, the city council member for that district, Jared Williams, voted in support of the zoning amendment.

“Me supporting this tonight doesn’t mean it’s a guaranteed, going to happen," he said on Tuesday evening.

Williams said the developer has to come back for approval on their site plans, which must include all concessions agreed upon with neighbors.

Those include a green space buffer zone on the property, as well as a park and walking trail.

They've also agreed to set aside a corner of their 120-acre lot as a commercial space and use heat and noise-reducing measures.

“We have tried to keep the conversations as open and honest as possible, while making a lot of concessions along the way," Clegg said during Tuesday's meeting.

Those concessions turned some neighbors into supporters.

“I am confident that developers have made ample conciliatory gestures, most notably the addition of a 15-acre park and walking trails west of Phase III, which was actually in response to a suggestion made by the opposition. They have committed another 18 acres to future commercial development," said Linda Beckman, president of the Panther Heights Neighborhood Association.

Beckman said most of her neighbors also support the data center.

Williams told NBC 5 on Wednesday that neighbors still have the opportunity to be at the table for those site plans, and to make sure concessions are adhered to.

Whisenhunt said they plan to do just that.

“Our next step is to ensure that all the caveats that were put in place remain in place and the developer follows them. What else can you do? You can’t fight city hall," he said.