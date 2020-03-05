Fort Worth Couple Hospitalized, Dog Killed in Overnight House Fire

A Fort Worth couple was hospitalized early Thursday morning after a fire ignited inside their home.

Fort Worth fire crews were called about 1 a.m. to the home along the 4100 block of Alava Drive. When they arrived the fire was burning in the back of the single-story home.

A Fort Worth fire spokesman said an elderly couple living inside the home made it outside safely but were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews made quick work of the fire, the official said. There was extensive damage to the back of the house as well as smoke and water damage throughout.

Firefighters say they found pet carriers and feed bowls inside the home. They say one dog has been found dead.

Investigators did not say what may have caused the fire.