Fort Worth

Fort Worth Council to Discuss Curfew Extension

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

Thursday, Fort Worth City Council will decide if it should extend a citywide curfew.

The 72-hour curfew was enacted after a tense standoff between police and protesters on and near the 7th Street bridge. Since then, the city has seen a number of peaceful protests.

Mayor Betsy Price has chanted and marched with protesters and Police Chief Ed Kraus has knelt and prayed with protesters.

Nearby Arlington has no curfew and Dallas has a seven-day curfew but only in parts of the city.

Thursday’s City Council meeting will also mark the first in-person public council meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted city operations.

