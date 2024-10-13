Fort Worth community gathers for parade, festival on 5th anniversary of Atatiana Jefferson's death

In Fort Worth’s Hillside community, Oct. 12 is a day to set aside time to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson’s life and remember how she died.

“It feels like it happened yesterday. It’s still a stain on the city of Fort Worth,” said Cliff Sparks.

Sparks organized the Pull Up For Tay Parade, just one part of a weekend full of events to mark the fifth anniversary of the day that now former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean killed Jefferson.

A jury would go on to find Dean guilty of manslaughter for shooting Jefferson through a window of her mother’s home during a welfare check.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Five years in, it’s been a rollercoaster of a ride,” said James Smith.

Smith was the neighbor who called the non-emergency line that night, expressing concern over an open door at the home.

“It’s an event that shouldn’t have happened. It’s one that shouldn’t be forgotten, and it’s about change in the city of Fort Worth, change in the policing, the way they police different communities,” he said.

Leading the parade and the mission to preserve his aunt Tatiana’s memory, 13-year-old Zion Carr was reunited with an officer who helped him on that tragic night.

Carr was only eight at the time. He was playing video games with Jefferson before Dean responded to the home.

Carr said he appreciated the support of neighbors who participated in the parade and gathered on street corners to honor Jefferson’s memory.

“So I can know people still know my auntie, and they haven’t forgotten about her,” he said.

The Pull Up for Tay Weekend events run through Sunday. They were organized by the Atatiana Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides children with hands-on educational, career-oriented programs in STEAM.