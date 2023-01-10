Fort Worth Community Center to Memorialize Atatiana Jefferson

On the heels of the conviction of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, discussion about renaming a historic recreation center after Atatiana Jefferson was on the table again at the first Fort Worth City Council meeting of the new year.

This time, the idea was met with pushback that some said they didn’t expect.

Some were in full support of renaming the center to memorialize Atatiana Jefferson. Several people said reaming the center after Jefferson would honor her grieving family and her legacy.

Others with history there weren't sold.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

So, the council amended the original proposal to meet somewhere in the middle.

“We're in full support of this. I hope y’all can find it in yall's hearts and just rename this center,” said activist Patrice Jones.

Others, though, were not convinced it was the right move and suggested other names to the council.

Gregory Wesley has generational ties to the community center and said his mother started several educational there.

“She fought for additional rooms and events and a kitchen for cooking lessons,” he said. “She fought for a swimming pool, exposing kids to things they might not otherwise be exposed to.”

Ultimately, councilmember Chris Nettles moved to amend the proposal, adding Jefferson's name to the center, while keeping the name Hillside. The proposal was amended to change the name to “Atatiana Carr Jefferson at Hillside Community Center.”

The council approved the change unanimously.

Nettles said the change will also include signage inside the building outlining the history of the center and honoring others who have made significant contributions.