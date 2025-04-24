Fort Worth

Fort Worth coffee roaster watches tariffs closely as prices shift

Marvin Rodak of Rodak’s Coffee says global trade impacts every cup

By Vince Sims

Roasting coffee beans is much more than a caffeine kick for Marvin Rodak.

“It showcases them, their country, their family, and it's like an extended family all around the world for us,” Marvin Rodak, owner of Rodak’s, said.

He means all around the world.

“So, we've got Honduran coffees,” Rodak said. “We've got Costa Rica, and I got Nicaragua, you know, South American.”

Rodak's Coffee in Fort Worth was once his auto repair shop before he got into coffee roasting.

With all of his beans coming in from around the world, he watches tariffs closely.

“We've seen tariffs change daily,” Rodak said. “If it happens to be on a day that we buy coffee, that affects our cost on it.”

He also does business with the country with the highest tariffs.

“All of our bags come from China labels,” Rodak said. “I mean, there's nothing you can touch in here that some part of it doesn't come from a country that has higher tariffs.”

Rodak already has a game plan for handling higher prices.

“So say you got a $10 bag of coffee that includes the tariffs, but the tariffs go up, you know, 10% so you're going to add a dime to it, or a buck to it,” Rodak said. “Then that way, we can drop that back off when the tariffs stabilize.”

Rodak said his customers, so far, have been understanding.

“They want me to stay in business, and they tell me that,” Rodak said. “So, they understand that we have to go up a little bit. They're on board with that.”

And he's on board with getting through this situation now, in hopes of better days ahead.

“With the tariffs and in the prices, if everybody can work together on this, we can bring this together and all get through it by doing our part and by recognizing that we need to have more balanced trade that benefits us all,” Rodak said.

