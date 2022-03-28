Fort Worth Closes COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Locations

The city of Fort Worth is ending testing and vaccine operations beginning Monday due to decreased demand, the city announced Friday.

City officials said that should public demand for vaccines and COVID-19 tests increase, they will reopen the sites.

On Friday, the Tarrant County Public Health Department reported only 29 new cases of the virus in the county and moved the community spread level from moderate to low.

Testing and vaccines remain widely available through the county health department (more information below) and at pharmacies, hospitals, and doctor's offices.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Fort Worth's COVID-19 hotline will remain active to assist anyone needing information or access to resource lists for the community. Call 817-392-8478.

The city of Fort Worth will also continue to offer:

Testing and vaccinations for special requests and pop-up events, as needed.

Vaccinations for homebound residents need to complete patient series every Friday, as needed.

These testing and vaccination operations will conclude beginning the week of March 28:

Vaccinations at First Street Mission with JPS.

Vaccinations for new homebound requests, except those needing vaccinations to complete series.

Testing at TEXRail North Side Station.

TARRANT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

According to the county's website, the Tarrant County Public Health Department continues to operate four vaccine sites and three testing locations.

The county's vaccine finder is here and shows four clinics being held Monday, March 28, at four Tarrant County College campuses (Northwest, Northeast, Trinity River, and South).

Find a comprehensive list of vaccine locations here, from Vaccine.gov.

Testing is currently being done at the Burleson Public Health Authority, RL Anderson Stadium in Mansfield, and the Southwest Public Health Clinic in Fort Worth. For the most up-to-date list, click here.