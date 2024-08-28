Fort Worth city leaders to break ground on new phase of transformation in Stop Six

Fort Worth city leaders are breaking ground on a new phase of transformation for the Stop Six neighborhood on Wednesday.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions is gearing up for the construction of Babers Manor, the latest mixed-income, multifamily development in the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative.

Named for distinguished and faithful community leader, Mr. Clarence Donald Babers, the 80-unit community will include a combination of townhome and garden apartments.

The project is located at Ramey Avenue between S. Hughes Ave and S. Edgewood Terrace. Babers Manor joins the current Stop Six CNI developments Cowan Place Senior Living and Hughes House, which is under construction.

“Babers Manor is the next step in the transformation that is happening before our eyes in Stop Six,” said Mary-Margaret Lemons, President of Fort Worth Housing Solutions. “The groundbreaking is a celebration of true community and partner collaboration. We were honored to name this property after Mr. Babers and celebrate his lasting legacy in Fort Worth and beyond. We also look forward to the day when families make Babers Manor their home.”

Babers was raised in Fort Worth and earned his bachelor’s degree in history and Sociology from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1969, where he was among the first African American students to graduate after the desegregation of colleges and universities.

From 1970 to 2012, he lead a very prolific career in public service with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He took on many roles and responsibilities during his tenure with HUD, most notably as Recovery Advisor/ Chairman of the Board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Babers Manor now has connections to HUD, furthering Babers' legacy. It is part of the landmark Stop Six Choice Neighborhood effort that launched in 2020 when HUD awarded FWHS and the City of Fort Worth a $35 million Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant.

Former Cavile Place residents who relocated as part of the redevelopment process have the right to return to the community as new Stop Six CNI properties come online.

The HUD grant will be spread across six phases of development and is expected to leverage $345 million in investment for the neighborhood. In all, FWHS and partners will develop approximately 925 new units across the community. The City of Fort Worth plans additional infrastructure improvements, including a new community hub and aquatics center.

Babers Manor is also financially supported by numerous partnerships. It was financed with $16.34 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) and $161,000 in 45L credits syndicated by Hunt Capital Partners through its proprietary investor fund with Aetna, a CVS Health Company.

The 51 LIHTC units are reserved for households earning up to 30%, 50%, 60%, and 80% of Area Median Income. Forty-three of the LIHTC units will benefit from Project-Based Rental Assistance, which includes four Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) units that will target formerly homeless individuals.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions, the agency behind the changes in Stop Six, operates 38 mixed-income properties in high-opportunity areas across Fort Worth and a total of 6,797 units at those properties and some scattered sites. Of those, 89% are offered at various levels of affordability to income-eligible residents who earn 80% or less of the area median income.

"So not only are we bringing affordable housing but market-rate housing as well as economic development, commercial space, and some place-making opportunities to really transform Stop Six into a neighborhood of choice for anybody that wants to move to Fort Worth or come back to the neighborhood that they grew up in," said Lemons.

The groundbreaking takes place at 9:30 a.m. at the Eastside Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County.

Babers Manor construction is anticipated to last 18 months.