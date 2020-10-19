Fort Worth

Fort Worth City Councilman Cary Moon Arrested, Facing DWI Charges

Fort Worth City Council member Cary Moon is facing DWI charges after he was arrested by Burleson Police early Saturday morning.

Investigators with Burleson Police said officers "observed a truck fail to come to a complete stop at the stop sign on S. Dobson Street. The truck then struck a curb, traveled onto the grass, then back onto the roadway. The vehicle struck a curb again as the officer activated his emergency lights to perform a traffic stop on it."

The arrest happened at 2:43 a.m. Saturday morning in the 100 block of S. Scott Street in Burleson.

NBC 5 reached out to Moon, who said "I will own up to any personal or legal failures. At this time, we are not able to comment on any details of the matter. I am thankful to those who have reached out in support during this time."

NBC 5 also reached out to Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price for comment, but so far have not heard back.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest updates.

