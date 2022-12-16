chris nettles

Fort Worth City Councilman at Aaron Dean Trial Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing

City councilman ordered to appear before judge early next year

By Scott Gordon

chris nettles
NBC 5 News

A Fort Worth city council member was ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean.

The councilman, Chris Nettles, appeared briefly with an attorney before Judge George Gallagher.

The judge ordered him to appear at a hearing on Jan. 4, 2023.

Nettles, who represents the area of East Allen Avenue where Atatiana Jefferson was killed, has spoken out publicly several times during the trial. He had previously been sworn in as a witness in the trial.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Nettles also issued a written statement following the jury's decision to convict Dean of manslaughter.

It was not immediately clear who the attorney was representing Nettles.

Asked about the contempt case, the city declined to comment.

"Given the gag order and out of respect for the remaining proceedings in this case, the city will not comment until the conclusion of the punishment phase," a spokesperson said in an email.

Aaron Dean Trial 4 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Punishment Phase Begins After Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Atatiana Jefferson Dec 15

Day 7: Aaron Dean Found Guilty of Manslaughter, Faces Up To 20 Years for Atatiana Jefferson’s Death

This article tagged under:

chris nettlesAtatiana JeffersonAaron Dean
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us