Fort Worth City Councilman at Aaron Dean Trial Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing

A Fort Worth city council member was ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean.

The councilman, Chris Nettles, appeared briefly with an attorney before Judge George Gallagher.

The judge ordered him to appear at a hearing on Jan. 4, 2023.

Nettles, who represents the area of East Allen Avenue where Atatiana Jefferson was killed, has spoken out publicly several times during the trial. He had previously been sworn in as a witness in the trial.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Nettles also issued a written statement following the jury's decision to convict Dean of manslaughter.

It was not immediately clear who the attorney was representing Nettles.

Asked about the contempt case, the city declined to comment.

"Given the gag order and out of respect for the remaining proceedings in this case, the city will not comment until the conclusion of the punishment phase," a spokesperson said in an email.