Fort Worth City Council Work Session, Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday

The Fort Worth City Council will host a work session at 3 p.m. and a meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

During the work sessions, councilmembers will discuss the progress on developing permanent supportive housing for those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 as well as changed to the manual water meter reading process.

The work session will also include a briefing covering the timeline and search process for a new police chief.

Superintendent Kent Scribner will present a briefing on Fort Worth ISD Forward: Fall 2020 Education Plan, and councilmembers will also hear briefings on COVID-19 data and CARES Act funding.

A City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, during which the council will conduct a public hearing on the recommended city budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The council will also vote on purchasing 11 fire trucks from Siddons Martin Emergency Group LLC for $10,588,659.