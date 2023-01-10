Fort Worth City Council to Tackle Big Topics in First Meeting of the Year

On Tuesday night, the Fort Worth city council will meet for the first time in the new year.

They will be looking at a packed agenda, with many items that have been a hot topic in the community for months.

TEEN CURFEW

One of the items council members will be voting on is whether to extend an teen curfew ordinance until 2026.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Currently, minors aged 17 and under are not allowed in Fort Worth public places from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The city first instituted the ordinance in 1994 as a tool to address juvenile-related issues and crime. Many other cities like Dallas and Plano have similar curfews in place for teens.

State law requires a review and council action every three years. With the deadline approaching for Fort Worth, the city Public hearings on the proposed extension took place on Nov. 29 and Dec. 13. A vote will take place Tuesday night after additional public comments, which are encouraged by city leaders.

Some residents have voiced opinions about whether or not a curfew is needed, citing government overreach. Others said the curfew helps control unruly youth.

However, some cities like Waco and Austin have done away with their teen curfews with no reported change in crime.

Either way, Fort Worth police have noticed a significant drop in teen curfew citations over the years.

Police issued 120 curfew citations in the last three years, with the most – 72 – coming in 2020, and primarily to 15- and 16-year-olds, according to a recent report. Violations carry a fine of $500 for the minor, a parent or guardian who allows the teen to break curfew.

“Although there is no tangible mechanism to measure the absence of crime, it is believed that the number of citations has decreased due to reduced number of juveniles on the street between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.,” said FWPD Capt. Marcy Conrad when presenting data to the city council in November.

Conrad added, it is the department’s position that the curfew is a “win-win” for both law enforcement and the public.

“By making it illegal for teens under the age of 18 to be out during this time, we hope to prevent the number of crimes that involve juveniles from increasing, protect kids from potential predators and maintain general peace during hours when people need their rest the most,” she said. “Safety for children, peace of mind for parents and also lessens the workload on officers out on the streets.”

The city said research has also shown that curfews reduce juvenile arrests and young people becoming crime victims.

TAMU DOWNTOWN

Council will also discuss the growth of Texas A&M's location downtown.

The university system is planning to expand with a new law school and research center, which is expected to redefine downtown Fort Worth and spur innovation and business development.

TAMU

PANTHER ISLAND PROJECT

The Fort Worth city council will discuss whether to hire HR&A Advisors, a consulting firm to help the city figure out what they want the Panther Island residential and entertainment district to look like.

The plan is to put waterfront restaurants, bars, apartments and more in an area along the Trinity River between downtown and the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Certain phases of the project will be tricky. Bypass channels have to be cut out in the river to mitigate flood risks, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has already allocated more than $400 million for.

That's why the city put out a request for proposals a few months ago looking for a firm with good experience in waterfront or specialized district development.

If approved, more than half a million dollars would be budgeted to bring in the services of HR&A Advisors, which has worked on similar projects in New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. More than $400,000 is coming from the city's many partners on the project.

pantherislandcc.com

ATATIANA JEFFERSON DEDICATION

The city council will also talk about the possible renaming of the Hillside Community Center in honor of Atatiana Jefferson.

The center is located at 1201 E. Maddox Avenue, about a block away from the home where Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in Oct. 2019.

In December, Dean was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

According to the council’s agenda, councilman Chris Nettles is proposing to rename the building to the Atatiana Carr Jefferson Community Center. The facility has a gym, basketball court, picnic tables, a playground, and an after-school program.

NBCDFW.com

"It is important that the City of Fort Worth shows that we care about our residents, that we stand behind them through tragedies, and that are willing to take the steps to provide support, especially with families that have lost loved ones in tragic ways," an excerpt from the proposal reads.

The council meeting starts Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Fort Worth City Hall. For details on how to sign up for public comment or watch a live stream online, click here.