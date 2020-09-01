Fort Worth City Council Scheduled for Budget Public Hearing, Schools Update

Tuesday will be a very busy day for Fort Worth City Council with a number of updates and hearings scheduled on the agenda.
According to the City of Fort Worth, the following are highlighted items on the agenda.
City Council Work Session, 3 p.m.
- Informal reports will discuss progress on developing COVID-19-vulnerable permanent supportive housing; and changes to the manual water meter reading process.
- A briefing will cover the timeline and search process for a new police chief.
- Superintendent Kent Scribner will present a briefing on Fort Worth ISD Forward: Fall 2020 Education Plan.
- Council members will hear briefings on COVID-19 data and CARES Act funding.
City Council meeting, 7 p.m.
- Council will conduct a public hearing on the recommended fiscal year 2021 city budget.
- Council will vote on purchasing 11 fire trucks from Siddons Martin Emergency Group LLC for $10,588,659.