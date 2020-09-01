Fort Worth City Council Scheduled for Budget Public Hearing, Schools Update

Tuesday will be a very busy day for Fort Worth City Council with a number of updates and hearings scheduled on the agenda.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the following are highlighted items on the agenda.

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m.

Informal reports will discuss progress on developing COVID-19-vulnerable permanent supportive housing; and changes to the manual water meter reading process.

A briefing will cover the timeline and search process for a new police chief.

Superintendent Kent Scribner will present a briefing on Fort Worth ISD Forward: Fall 2020 Education Plan.

Council members will hear briefings on COVID-19 data and CARES Act funding.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m.