Fort Worth

Fort Worth City Council Scheduled for Budget Public Hearing, Schools Update

By Larry Collins

Tuesday will be a very busy day for Fort Worth City Council with a number of updates and hearings scheduled on the agenda.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the following are highlighted items on the agenda.

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m.

  • Informal reports will discuss progress on developing COVID-19-vulnerable permanent supportive housing; and changes to the manual water meter reading process.
  • A briefing will cover the timeline and search process for a new police chief.
  • Superintendent Kent Scribner will present a briefing on Fort Worth ISD Forward: Fall 2020 Education Plan.
  • Council members will hear briefings on COVID-19 data and CARES Act funding.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m.

  • Council will conduct a public hearing on the recommended fiscal year 2021 city budget.
  • Council will vote on purchasing 11 fire trucks from Siddons Martin Emergency Group LLC for $10,588,659.

