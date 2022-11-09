Fort Worth City Council Rejects Proposed Police Advisory Board

A proposed police advisory board has been rejected by the Fort Worth City Council.

The proposed board was initially recommended by the Fort Worth Race and Culture Task as a way to bridge disparities and foster more transparency between the public and the Fort Worth Police Department, according to former task force co-chair Bob Ray Sanders.

It failed Tuesday night by a 5 to 4 vote.

The proposed board would not have been an oversight board but would act as an advisory board. It would include members who would review police policy and practices, as well as recommend changes to the police chief. The members themselves would not be able to implement change to policies, according to Sanders.

He was among other speakers at a Fort Worth city council meeting Tuesday night speaking in favor of the board’s creation.

“I’m not just disappointed. I’m very disappointed,” he said Wednesday, referring to the failed passage. “Listening to that debate and listening to the people who came up and presented to the council, I saw the racial divide in Fort Worth clearer than it had been to me in a while.”

Supporters of the board said they agreed it could add transparency and potentially mend distrust of police within some communities.

“Tone deaf is the politest way I can describe anyone votes against this board,” one speaker said.

Opponents raised concerns, including requirements for members. The proposal called for members of the board to have diverse community perspectives, not be convicted of a felony, nor be a current law enforcement officer. They also cannot be related to a current or former police officer.

“How can a group of people with no expertise in law enforcement be deemed judge and jury over our police officers?” questioned one speaker. “This is highly inappropriate, will cause division and contention between Fort Worth police officers and community members.”

Dione Sims, the granddaughter of Dr. Opal Lee, also spoke in favor of the board. Sims clarified her support of the board did not indicate she was opposed to the current Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

The board would give him more “visibility to the heartbeat of the city,” Sims said.

Chief Noakes expressed his concerns on the board, telling the council he had researched similar boards in other U.S. cities that resulted in worsening relationships. Regardless, Noakes said his commitment to the community had not changed.

“None of us are truly independent. We need one another,” he said.

Advocates like Sanders said they are hopeful the board will one day have a future in Fort Worth, but it’s unclear when that day may be.