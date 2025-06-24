The plight of women and minority owned small business owners was the main concern shared during the Fort Worth City Council meeting on Tuesday.

A resolution before the council would pause or suspend diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber President and CEO, Michelle Green-Ford, said their more than 800 members are worried about what happens if DEI programs go away.

“Programs that help facilitate development and growth for our business owners,” Green-Ford said. “Really concerns about what we put in place to make a difference if those programs go away.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The council wants to make sure it doesn't lose $275 million in federal grant money.

While many were opposed, Councilman Charles Lauersdorf said the city could still be fair without DEI programs.

“I think we are doing the right thing when it comes to diversity in city leadership,” Lauersdorf said. “I don’t think we need an ordinance to tell us to do the right thing. I think we will continue to see the city move forward and give small businesses the opportunities they deserve.”

Councilman Chris Nettles made a motion, that passed, to table the discussion until August 5 or a special session in July.

He wants the city to have a solid plan for helping small businesses without DEI. Something Green-Ford also wants to see.

“There’s a lot of concern in the room about exactly what happens next,” Green-Ford said. “With those concerns on the table I think it’s really a good idea to make sure the city has enough time to really work through what changes would occur if this resolution was adopted.”