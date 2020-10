Members of the Fort Worth City Council honored a long-time barber at their meeting earlier this week.

The council members presented Louis Ayala with a proclamation officially recognizing him for his 75 years of service.

Ayala started cutting hair at the age of 15. Now, he is 90 years old and still working part-time at his wife's salon.

Ayala also leases out his original building on Main Street to other up-and-coming barbers.

Photos: Fort Worth City Council Honors Barber for 75 Years of Service