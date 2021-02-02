Fort Worth City Council Celebrates Purchase of Former Pier 1 Building for New City Hall

The Fort Worth City Hall is getting an update on the Pier 1 building purchased to be used as the future City Hall.

During a work session on Tuesday, the City Council will get an update on the progress at the 100 Energy Way location as it transitions into the new City Hall.

The work session, scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, will also involve briefings covering MyH20 implementation, water meter installation, the annual report from the Human Relations Commission, and Community Action Partners.

The final transaction on the former Pier 1 building, which is located on the west edge of downtown, is expected to be completed by February 2021.

The city had planned on building a new City Hall next to the new structure at 200 Texas Street, but buying the current Pier 1 building would be cheaper, Mayor Betsy Price said.

“As we have begun to plan for the renovation of City Hall, the cost-savings provided by the purchase of this building is simply too significant to pass up,” Price said in a statement. “This is a prudent financial decision.”

The cost of building a new City Hall was estimated at $200 million, but the exact price of the new building won’t be disclosed until the sale is completed in February.

The City of Fort Worth said the cost of the new building would save “tens of millions” of dollars.

"This purchase is a more economical solution to meet the space needs of the 13th largest city, as well as allow for more city services to be in one convenient location for residents," City Manager David Cooke said. "While the purchase of an existing property was not part of the City's original plan, purchasing this property provides a solution to the City's real estate needs sooner without new construction and will result in savings for taxpayers for years to come."