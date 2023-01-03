NFL

Fort Worth Church, Community Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin

By Katy Blakey

Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin.

Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.

“You saw it. We were all traumatized by it,” said Tatum. “If you played any sport when you saw those grown men crying, hugging on each other, coming together, you knew that it was time for us to come together and pray.”

Damar Hamlin 6 hours ago

Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week

NFL 12 hours ago

Damar Hamlin Update: Family of Bills Safety Shares Statement as Hospital Vigil Grows

Damar Hamlin 3 hours ago

All NFL Teams Honor Damar Hamlin With New Twitter Avatar

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Worshippers shared their own prayers for strength, including one who had experience with cardiac arrest.

“I know all about that without somebody telling me or seeing it, I lived it,” said Larry Wilkinson. “I have a pacemaker…But for the grace of God, I was saved.”

Pastor Tatum said he wanted the gathering to be a reminder about the collective power of prayer and the strength it can provide to Hamlin, his family and his teammates.

Dallas Representative Colin Allred, who retired from the NFL after playing for the Tennessee Titans– spoke with NBC 5 about Damar Hamlin.

This article tagged under:

NFLFort WorthBuffalo BillsDamar Hamlin
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us