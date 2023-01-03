Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin.

Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.

“You saw it. We were all traumatized by it,” said Tatum. “If you played any sport when you saw those grown men crying, hugging on each other, coming together, you knew that it was time for us to come together and pray.”

Worshippers shared their own prayers for strength, including one who had experience with cardiac arrest.

“I know all about that without somebody telling me or seeing it, I lived it,” said Larry Wilkinson. “I have a pacemaker…But for the grace of God, I was saved.”

Pastor Tatum said he wanted the gathering to be a reminder about the collective power of prayer and the strength it can provide to Hamlin, his family and his teammates.

Dallas Representative Colin Allred, who retired from the NFL after playing for the Tennessee Titans– spoke with NBC 5 about Damar Hamlin.