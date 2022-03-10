Fort Worth Children's Hospital Glows Blue and Yellow in Support of Ukraine

Forth Worth Cooks Children's Hospital will glow blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

After the attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Cook Children's staff said the medical center is making an effort to support hospitals in the war-torn country.

Starting Thursday night at approximately 7 p.m., the medical center lights will glow blue and yellow.

Cook Children's Hospital said staff members are also gathering medical supplies to be sent to hospitals in Ukraine.

Cook Children's is not collecting supplies from the public and is instead gathering what they already have for those in Ukraine, hospital staff said.