Fort Worth Catholic Diocese holds service to honor memory of Pope Francis

The Fort Worth Catholic Diocese held a Mass Wednesday night to say goodbye to Pope Francis.

The service for the repose of the pope’s soul was a final chance to mourn the first Latin American pontiff and for the faith community to lean on each other.

At St. Patrick Cathedral in downtown Fort Worth, the pews were packed with Catholic faithful as usual during a service on Wednesday night.

But a new image graced the front of the sanctuary — a portrait of Pope Francis.

“The news was a shock,” said Father Jonathan Wallis, the vicar general of the Fort Worth Catholic Diocese. “Because even knowing that he had been sick and was ailing, he had such a strong force of will.”

The diocese held Mass to pray for the soul of Pope Francis, two days after he died from a stroke and heart failure.

The news left many Fort Worth Catholics heartbroken.

“I’m trying not to choke up because it’s so important to honor Pope Francis,” said Erica Gonzalez.

“It was definitely very shocking,” said Alara Sawey of the pope’s death. “We were all just kind of, oh wow, the pope died, it was very tragic.”

While Wednesday night’s service was about mourning his loss, it was also an opportunity to celebrate the legacy that Pope Francis leaves for Catholics in Fort Worth and around the world.

High school junior Alara Sawey read the first passage in the service.

“I think he’s given us hope, especially during COVID and during all the economic and struggles of the world, the wars,” said Sawey. “And he’s given us hope that Jesus is always here to help us.”

Throughout the service, diocese leaders emphasized the force for unity that Pope Francis was for Catholics.

“To spread the love and message that he tried to spread during his life,” said Wallis.

Among the solemn faces of the congregation, there was also a spirit of belief that the pope’s impact would live on.

“I just see a lot of our community coming together and really uniting in our faith and our love,” said Gonzalez.

On Thursday, the Fort Worth Catholic Diocese will hold its Spanish-language Mass for Pope Francis at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at 6 p.m.