Fort Worth burglar rescued after jumping into Trinity River, police say

Emergency crews were called out to the Trinity River in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning after a burglar jumped into the water in an attempt to escape police.

It happened around 5:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Oakhurst Scenic Drive. Forth Worth Police said officers responded to the area after reports of a possible robbery in progress.

Police said they learned the burglar was trying to break into vehicles parked in a garage at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered the suspect, who fled on foot and jumped into the nearby river.

Authorities said the burglar was rescued from the water with the help of Fort Worth Fire Department personnel, and he was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The man, whose name has not been released yet, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, and theft of property $1,500-$20K.

As of Monday night, the man is still hospitalized.