Fort Worth burger joint debuts El Bombi Burger

A restaurant in Fort Worth that serves burgers with names like 'Allie Mae & JD' and 'Cheryl and Bo' added another one to the menu as the Texas Rangers try to clinch their first World Series title.

The 'El Bombi Burger' at JD's Hambugers is in honor of slugger Adolis García and his history-making run for a championship. Garcia was the MVP of the American League Championship Series.

The burger is stacked with a 5-ounce wagyu patty, fried mac and cheese bites, bacon and jalapeño ranch. The $13.99 'El Bombi Burger' is on the menu through Sunday.

JD's Hamburgers is owned by restaurant veteran Gigi Howell. Every burger on the menu is named after someone in her family.

JD'S Hamburgers at 9901 Camp Bowie West Blvd. in Fort Worth is open Monday - Tuesday from 4pm to 9pm; Wednesday - Thursday from 11am - 9pm; Friday and Saturday from 11am - 10pm; and 11am - 4pm on Sunday