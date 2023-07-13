Fort Worth

Fort Worth boy shot in drive-by overnight while lying in bed

A child was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an apparent drive-by shooting, police say

By NBCDFW Staff

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.
Getty Images

A boy lying in bed was injured in a drive-by shooting in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood Wednesday night, police say.

Fort Worth Police said they were notified of the shooting just after midnight after a boy arrived at John Peter Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the boy lived along the 2500 block of Malvern Trail, near Cobb Park, and had been in bed when he heard gunfire outside his home. The boy was then struck in the thigh.

Fort Worth Police did not say how many shots had been fired or if the shooter targeted anyone. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the shooting as a drive-by. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced.

The department's Gun Violence Unit is assisting in the investigation.

