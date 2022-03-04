Fort Worth Botanical Butterfly Garden Temporarily Shuts Down

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute says they've placed a hold on ticket sales to the Butterflies in the Garden exhibit.

"This is one of our beloved, premiere events and staff are disappointed but hopeful and excited that we may reopen soon," said Bob Byers, executive vice president.

Although the circumstances behind the low number of butterflies are unclear, the Institue assures guests that their satisfaction with the garden is a top priority.

"While there are certainly lots of butterflies in the Rainforest Conservatory, the numbers are not what we have promised our guests, nor are they at historical levels."

Guests who planned to attend the garden this weekend will be offered refunds for March 4-6.

Byers says that recent freezing temperatures and compromised transit are potential factors in the early reduced populations, but the garden is assessing other causes.

Experts are evaluating the possibility of increasing butterfly releases soon and are hopeful to reopen early next week.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

For updates on the exhibit, visit fwbg.org/butterflies.