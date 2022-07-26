Fort Worth Botanic Garden Closing Early Due to Heat

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will now close at 3 p.m. until further notice due to the extreme heat, the City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday.

The hours are being shortened to avoid the afternoon heat. The last admission to the garden will be at 2 p.m. and the last photography passes will be sold at 1 p.m.

The city encourages visitors to keep safe by staying hydrated and pacing themselves while enjoying the outdoor gardens.

The gardens open to the public at 8 a.m., though Fort Worth Botanical Garden/BRIT members receive early admission at 7 a.m.