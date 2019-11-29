Fort Worth ‘Black Furday’ Event Runs All Weekend

Dallas Animal Services is waiving its adoption fees through Monday

By Ben Russell

If you are looking for perhaps the perfect present, Fort Worth Animal Care and Control wants you to consider adding a forever friend during its "Black Furday" event.

For the Black Furday event — Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1 — animals will be available for $10 as opposed to the normal $50 adoption fee.

All of the adoptable animals come spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccines, according to Fort Worth Animal Care and Control.

Three locations are participating in the event:

• Fort Worth Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

• PetSmart, 4800 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109

• PetSmart, 2901 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177

To see a list of available animals, click here.

Meanwhile, Dallas Animal Services is waving its adoption fees through Cyber Monday. The two locations are:

  • Dallas Animal Services, 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, Texas 75212
  • PetSmart, 16821 Coit Road, Dallas, Texas 75248
