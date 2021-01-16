Fort Worth Barber Who Spent 75 Years in the Business Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Louis Ayala, a Fort Worth barber who was honored last year for his 75-year career, has died of complications from COVID-19, his family says.

Ayala started feeling bad Jan. 5. He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day and was admitted to the hospital, his daughter, Melissa Ayala-Frazier said. He died Thursday night at age 90.

Before he contracted the virus, Ayala had been going to a boxing class to fight symptoms of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2018.

His daughter said Ayala had been showing significant progress in rebuilding his stamina and coordination in the year he spent in the Punching Out Parkinson's program established by his great nephew, two-time boxing champion Paulie Ayala.

"He was the oldest in the class and he had the strongest punch," Ayala-Frazier said.

Louis Ayala was deeply rooted in his north Fort Worth community, where he kickstarted his long career at 9 years old shining shoes at a neighborhood barbershop.

One day, his employer took him downtown to the barber school and paid the $100 tuition for Ayala. By the time he was 14 he was going to middle school by day and barber school at night, Ayala-Frazier said.

Her father started cutting hair professionally in 1945 when he was 15.

In 1958, he opened Ayala's Barber Shop on North Main Street. He stayed at the shop until 2019, when he began leasing it to other barbers and joined his wife, Delia, at her salon on Northeast 23rd Street.

In September, the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation, which regulates barbers, recognized him for his 75th year in the profession, and in October, the Fort Worth City Council presented him with a proclamation honoring his service in the community.

Ayala-Frazier said that if something had to be done in his North Side community, her father knew how to make it happened. An avid golfer, Ayala was a member of the city's golf advisory council and worked to help save the Rockwood Golf Course, she said.

"He was unstoppable," she said. "An unstoppable driving force."

Ayala is survived by his wife, Delia, and six children, Ayala-Frazier, Louis Jr. Ayala, Emily Ayala, Sam Ayala, Melissa Ann Ayala, Melissa Maria Ayala and Cecilia Ayala. He is preceded in death by his son Albert Ayala.

His family asks that any donations made in his honor benefit Punching Out Parkinson's.