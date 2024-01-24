Fort Worth barbecue restaurant tracks down stolen smokers and hopes for arrests

Panther City Barbeque is a well-known restaurant in Fort Worth.

But they recently had some valuable property stolen.

“It just angers us that these people feel they can keep doing this and taking advantage of people around Fort Worth,” Panther City Barbeque owner Chris Magallanes said.

This surveillance video from the restaurant shows someone cutting locks and stealing a trailer with smokers on it.

“Two 500-gallon tank smokers,” Magallanes said. “So, it’s a $30,000 smoking unit on a full trailer. We use it for all our catering and off-site events.”

Magallanes said this happened in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Fortunately, he was able to locate where they ended up.

“Turned on my trackers and was able to locate the trailers about two and a half miles from here,” Magallanes said. “They were in a lot next to another local Fort Worth business. So, we called the police out. We’ve turned it over to police. It’s time for police to do their job now. We’ve handed all our video information over to detectives.”

Fort Worth Police confirm the trailer was recovered in a lot off White Settlement Road near other businesses.

No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

“Any investigation takes time and that’s why it’s important for anybody else that has possible leads or tips in regard to this case to please reach out to the local police department,” Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura said.

Magallanes is also pleading for those responsible or connected to this crime to come forward.

“We’ve got 32 employees that we provide jobs for,” Magallanes said. “If you take our only means for cooking, we don’t have jobs for people. So, you are picking on them not just me. So, I’m coming after you to stop. Turn over the people that you know did this.”