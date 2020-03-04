Fort Worth Bank Robbers Leave Trail for Investigators: FBI

Two men who robbed a Fort Worth bank in January made a critical mistake – leaving the demand note behind with their fingerprints on it, according to an FBI investigator.

What’s more, investigators quickly learned they wrote the note at a bank across the street – with their faces in plain view and captured on camera.

The robbery gone awry was detailed in a criminal complaint which gave the following account.

A gunman entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Eastchase Parkway about 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up and presented a note to a teller.

“This is a robbery,” it read. “Do not make this hard. I am armed. I only want lose (sic) bills 100$, 50$, 20$ (sic) … You have 3 mins.”

The teller followed the robber’s demands and gave him $1,960 from her drawer.

The bandit fled, leaving the note behind.

When police arrived, officers noticed it was written on a deposit slip from BBVA Compass Bank, which is located directly across the street.

Investigators then discovered the robbers had been in that bank about 30 minutes earlier and were captured on surveillance cameras.

Police found fingerprints on the note and checked them in a nationwide database.

The prints matched to Curtis Brown, who was arrested for a previous robbery, and Kyston Shamar Young, who had a record for arson.

Both men were arrested.

A judge found Brown was a danger to society and ordered him to remain in custody.

Young was released on home confinement. But later, during a drug test, probation officers said he left a pill bottle with a liquid believed to be urine in the men’s restroom. And Tuesday, the judge ordered him to be arrested – again.