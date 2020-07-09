Fort Worth

Fort Worth Auto Show Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The 2020 Fort Worth Auto Show was canceled due to the evolving COVID-19 health crisis, the North Texas Automobile Dealers announced Wednesday.

The 2021 auto show is currently planned to return in November 2021.

“After extensive communication with our many partners, including manufacturers, national touring partners, state and local officials, as well as experts within the medical field, we feel that canceling the Fort Worth Auto Show is the correct course of action," said Jim Hardick, chairman of the North Texas Automobile Dealers in a statement.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 11 mins ago

Dallas Holds Final ‘Black Lives Matter' Community Conversation

Local car dealerships have taken steps necessary to meet or exceed CDC guidelines, the North Texas Automobile Dealers said.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us