Fort Worth Auto Show Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The 2020 Fort Worth Auto Show was canceled due to the evolving COVID-19 health crisis, the North Texas Automobile Dealers announced Wednesday.

The 2021 auto show is currently planned to return in November 2021.

“After extensive communication with our many partners, including manufacturers, national touring partners, state and local officials, as well as experts within the medical field, we feel that canceling the Fort Worth Auto Show is the correct course of action," said Jim Hardick, chairman of the North Texas Automobile Dealers in a statement.

Local car dealerships have taken steps necessary to meet or exceed CDC guidelines, the North Texas Automobile Dealers said.