Construction on the National Juneteenth Museum could soon begin after the Fort Worth City Council agreed to lease the land currently housing the Southside Community Center.

Following council approval on Feb. 11, the museum released new architectural renderings of the 50,000-square-foot center, which included a 250-seat theater, co-working space and food hall.

The renderings also illustrated a public outdoor courtyard and greenspace.

Since 2019, organizers have been working to create the center, a museum devoted to the history and lasting influence of June 19, 1865—the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. were freed in Texas. Thanks to advocates like Fort Worth’s Opal Lee, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

A statement on the museum's website said after multiple public hearings, most residents supported the leasing resolution as long as SCC programs remained nearby.

According to the statement, community programs at the SCC, located at 959 E Rosedale Street, will continue at their current location until museum construction begins. They will then transition to the Hazel Harvey Center for Neighborhoods Center, which is located one mile north of its current location.

"The National Juneteenth Museum promises to be an enduring symbol of African American heritage and a hub of opportunity for local entrepreneurs and residents," the statement read. "As the museum continues its development, it will stand as a testament to Fort Worth’s commitment to honoring the past, celebrating the present, and fostering a brighter future for all.