Fort Worth Approves $2.3 Billion Budget That Includes Drop in Property Tax Rate

The Fort Worth City Council passed a $2.3 billion budget Tuesday that includes a property tax cut.

The 2023 budget, an increase of $10 over 2022, passed by a vote of 7-2, will reduce property taxes from $.73 per $100 of property tax valuation to $.71. The drop isn't expected to save property owners any money, however, since property values remain high in the city.

City officials said the property tax rate has been dropped by a total of 12.25 cents over the last six years.

District 3 Councilmember Michael Crain and District 4 Councilmember Alan Blaylock voted against both the budget and the tax rate.

The city said the money "will pay for enhanced bridge and road maintenance, improve neighborhoods and put emphasis on picking up litter and making roadways brighter and safer at night."

In a statement Tuesday, the city said water rates, garbage collection fees and stormwater fees are not going up. An environmental fee on monthly utility bills will increase for both residences and business properties. The fee has not increased in 25 years.

The budget will add 38 new positions to the city's development services department, two new positions on the homeless outreach team and seven people to the civilian support staff. The city said the budget increase will also fund 90 new positions at the police department, including 73 sworn officers. They'll also add 14 civil service positions to the fire department to staff a new engine company in Far North Fort Worth.

Nearly $775,000 will be given to the library to expand the collection of books, eBooks and other resources made available to the public.

The fiscal year starts Saturday.

