Fort Worth police are looking for a person who stole items from a storage garage of an apartment complex early Wednesday Oct. 14.

Police shared information that at 2:20 a.m. a man entered and stole property from a storage garage of an apartment complex in the 15800 block of Shaner Drive.

The suspect is described as wearing a light gray shirt with white lettering and gray pants with black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-3148.