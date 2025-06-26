Hundreds of people who live at Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth are still reeling after being forced out because of the smoke, fire, and water damage from Monday afternoon.

Most of the damage from the six-alarm fire can be seen throughout building one, located on the left side of the property.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We know that building one is not salvageable,” Lauren Price said. Price has lived at the complex for a year and a half. “But for building two, we have no information and no timeline.”

Price said she started a community Facebook group for her neighbors displaced by the fire.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“My hope in creating the Facebook page was to have us bond together and share information because we're getting mixed information from people. We're not getting clear answers,” Price said.

Price and dozens of other tenants at Cooper Apartments told NBC 5 their greatest concern is over the insurance policy allegedly required by management.

“(Previously), I had a policy that I'd carried for like six or seven years. I've been a renter for a long time. And they told me that I could no longer have that policy. I had to cancel it and pay a monthly fee to have their policy that was renters’ insurance,” Price said. “And I pay $13 a month for that policy, and I have for my entire lease. And then today, still no answers.”

Another person who asked to remain anonymous said in part, “So many of us were under the impression -because of how it was presented to us – that we had renters insurance because we were forced to pay for it under our lease. It was never explained that it was basically paying The Cooper for their structural insurance.”

NBC 5 reached out to Lightbulb Capital Group. Over the phone, they confirmed they own The Cooper Apartments and would send a statement. As of Thursday afternoon, a statement had not been made available by the company.

“We would really like some clarity on not only the policy that we have but why there's so much confusion,” Price said. “I don't know where I'm gonna get any financial support to replace my things if I can.”

Price is not alone. Many of her neighbors now navigate how to replace their essentials as they report to work and school.

A spokesperson for TCU’s Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, located across the street from the apartment fire, said more than 40 students were impacted.

“Our affected students need immediate support as they face the challenges of temporary relocation and replenishment of household items, clothing, and more,” a spokesperson said. “We have set up a Student Emergency Fund and any gift will move through an established process of oversight and equitable distribution to those in need.”

According to TCU, all funds raised will go directly to the students in need.

Those wishing to make donations to the fund for TCU Burnett School of Medicine students can do so online.

Others, like Immanuel Woodard and his family, said they are unsure what comes next for them.

“We have recently moved in May 16,” Woodard said. “On Monday, I remember me and my mom, we were going to the DMV… I thank God that we were leaving the house.”

Woodard’s mom, NaKeesha and his two little sisters, ages six and there,e left with only the clothes on their backs.

“I was a new resident at The Cooper,” NaKeesha told NBC 5. “It was my three children and myself, fresh start from a negative situation… We left our previous situation with only clothes and (had) just purchased all new beds and furniture.”

Now, the family has a one-night stay at a hotel and said they will have to rely on family.

“It’s just a really bad situation,” she said.

The family is asking for help from the community.

“Anything helps,” NaKeesha said.

“Really just school supplies, shoes, maybe new shoes, clothes, really, that's all I ask for,” Woodard said.

Woodard will start his senior year in August.

To help the family directly, call 817-504-1919.