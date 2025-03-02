Fire destroys eight units of a Fort Worth apartment complex Friday night

Several units of a Fort Worth apartment complex were heavily damaged after a fire Friday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it responded to an apartment fire at The Springs in the 3100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes but found heavy fire coming from the two-story apartments.

Five people were rescued from their apartments, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. Two people were treated at the scene.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Extra crews were called in to keep the fire from spreading, in all, eight units were damaged by smoke, fire and water.

The American Red Cross was called in to help everyone displaced by the fire.