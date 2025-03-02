Fort Worth

Fire destroys eight units of a Fort Worth apartment complex Friday night

Eight units were damaged by smoke, fire and water

Several units of a Fort Worth apartment complex were heavily damaged after a fire Friday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it responded to an apartment fire at The Springs in the 3100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes but found heavy fire coming from the two-story apartments.

Five people were rescued from their apartments, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. Two people were treated at the scene.

Extra crews were called in to keep the fire from spreading, in all, eight units were damaged by smoke, fire and water.

The American Red Cross was called in to help everyone displaced by the fire.

