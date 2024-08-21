Fort Worth apartment complex infested with mice, residents say

Residents at an apartment complex say they're dealing with a mice problem on their property.

“The first mouse that I saw was inside my couch. Inside. I was just laying back like this, and I just felt something crawling on me," said Diamonique Reed.

Reed said she's discovered several in her apartment at Monarch Pass on Campus Drive since then. She also added that her mother lives in a different building and seems to have an even worse rodent problem–one time, finding about five in one day.

“I’m just really terrified for her," said Reed.

Reed and her mother have children at home and are worried about their health and safety. They said they've reported the problem to the apartment complex, and pest control has been to their units, patching up holes with a foam-like substance and setting sticky traps.

NBC 5 reached out to the property management company, Cushman & Wakefield. A spokesperson declined to comment on this story.

Oscar Reyes, superintendent of the City of Fort Worth's Code Compliance Department, confirmed that management at the apartment complex had shown them receipts for treatment by an exterminator using bait.

Reyes said his department started investigating on Aug. 8 and issued a notice of violation to the complex, requiring them to acquire pest control. Since then, he was told each unit seems to have had four treatments.

“If we continue to do reinspection at this property and they’re not taking the corrective measures to alleviate this problem-- obviously they have, so we’ll continue working with them, but if at any point they stop trying to take care of the situation, then a citation will be issued," said Reyes.

Reed hopes her family's race against rodents ends soon.

“I hope they turn it around and make it a better community," said Reed.