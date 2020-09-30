Fort Worth Animal Shelters Participate in Nationwide Empty the Shelters Campaign This Weekend

Fort Worth animal shelters are participating in a nationwide adoption campaign sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation that will include reduced adoption fees.

Empty the Shelters is taking place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 in 33 states, and 160 animal shelters are taking part, the City of Fort Worth said.

During event, adoption fees will be $25 or less.

Here are the three adoption locations in Fort Worth:

Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center, 4900 Martin St. (open Friday-Sunday).

PetSmart Adoption Center Hulen, 4800 S.W. Loop 820 (I-20 at Hulen).

PetSmart Adoption Center Alliance, 2901 Texas Sage Trail (I-35W at Heritage Trace).

Individuals can view available pets online.